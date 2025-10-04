Saturday, October 4, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureNursery workers planting seedlings of seasonal plants and flowers in pots at...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Nursery workers planting seedlings of seasonal plants and flowers in pots at a nursery in the Federal Capital

Nursery workers planting seedlings of seasonal plants and flowers in pots at a nursery in the Federal Capital
APP01-041025 ISLAMABAD: October 04 - Nursery workers planting seedlings of seasonal plants and flowers in pots at a nursery in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/ABB
11
- Advertisement -
Nursery workers planting seedlings of seasonal plants and flowers in pots at a nursery in the Federal Capital
APP01-041025
ISLAMABAD
Nursery workers planting seedlings of seasonal plants and flowers in pots at a nursery in the Federal Capital
APP02-041025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan