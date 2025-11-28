Friday, November 28, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureNHA workers repair a damaged section of Allama Iqbal Road to ensure...
PhotosPhoto Feature

NHA workers repair a damaged section of Allama Iqbal Road to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

APP09-281125 LAHORE: November 28 – NHA workers repair a damaged section of Allama Iqbal Road to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city. APP/AHF/MAF/FHA
4
- Advertisement -
NHA workers repair a damaged section of Allama Iqbal Road to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.
APP09-281125
LAHORE: November 28 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan