APP04-301120 GILGIT: November 30 - Newly elected member of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly PTI Khalid Khurshid submitting application to Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq for the nomination of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly for polling today. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
