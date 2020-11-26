Newly elected member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly casting their ballot Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly
APP55-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Newly elected member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly casting their ballot Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP55-261120

ALSO READ  Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Abdul Razaq counting votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly after polling

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR