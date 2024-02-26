- Ban imposes on mobile use in KP schools
- Newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz gives congratulatory hug to her Father Former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef after taking oath at Governor House
- Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman administering the oath to the Newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz at Governor House
- Newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz waving hand to the people after taking oath at Governor House
- Governor to administer oath to CM-elect February 27
Pakistan's National News Agency