New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.
APP34-080123 KARACHI: January 08 - New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/IQJ/FHA
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.
APP34-080123 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Pakistan players Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed along with New Zealand team back after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan players Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed along with New Zealand team back after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final...

New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket...

Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final...

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and...

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, addressing a press conference and announcing the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, addressing a press conference and announcing the ODI squad for the series against New...

Cricket fans enjoying during of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Cricket fans enjoying during of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

A view of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

A view of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Pakistan's batsman Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan’s batsman Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the...

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed gestures with Imam-UL-Haq after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fifth and final day of the first Test Cricket Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed gestures with Imam-UL-Haq after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fifth and final day of the first Test Cricket Match...

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test Cricket Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test Cricket Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the...

Pakistan Cricket Team during net in Practice Session ahead of the first Test Match at the National Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Team during net in Practice Session ahead of the first Test Match at the National Stadium

New Zealand's Cricket Team captain Tim Southee addressing pre-series press conference ahead of the first Test match at the National Stadium.

New Zealand’s Cricket Team captain Tim Southee addressing pre-series press conference ahead of the first Test match at the National Stadium.