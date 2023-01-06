PhotosSports Photos New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Fri, 6 Jan 2023, 9:47 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP57-060123 KARACHI: January 06 - New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB APP57-060123 KARACHI: