PhotosSports Photos New Zealand Ish Sodhi receives ‘Best Bowler of the Match Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. Fri, 6 Jan 2023, 9:31 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP56-060123 KARACHI: January 06 - New Zealand Ish Sodhi receives ‘Best Bowler of the Match Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB APP56-060123 KARACHI: