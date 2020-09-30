Home Photos General Coverage Photos NEW YORK: September 30 – Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos NEW YORK: September 30 – Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram speaking in his capacity as President ECOSOC during UN General Assembly Summit on Biodiversity. APP Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 8:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-30 NEW YORK: September 30 - Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram speaking in his capacity as President ECOSOC during UN General Assembly Summit on Biodiversity. APP APP64-30 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ambassador Munir Akram chides PM Modi for his silence on ‘international issues’ in UN address Mobilizing funds to address health, development & climate challenges to be ECOSOC’s top priority: Munir Akram Munir Akram assures Pacific island states of ECOSOC help in responding to economic challenges