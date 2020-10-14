Home Photos General Coverage Photos NEW YORK: October 14 – Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos NEW YORK: October 14 – Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram casting vote at UN Human Rights Council elections. APP Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 7:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-14 NEW YORK: October 14 - Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram casting vote at UN Human Rights Council elections. APP APP07-14 ALSO READ Pakistan urges creation of facility for infrastructure investment in developing countries Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan re-elected to UN Human Rights Council, polling 169 votes ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and... Pakistan urges creation of facility for infrastructure investment in developing countries