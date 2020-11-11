Home Photos General Coverage Photos NEW YORK: November 11 – Jehanzeb Khan, First Secretary at the Pakistan... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos NEW YORK: November 11 – Jehanzeb Khan, First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN introducing Pakistans resolutions tabled in the first committee cluster 6: regional disarmament. APP Wed, 11 Nov 2020, 9:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-11 NEW YORK: November 11 - Jehanzeb Khan, First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN introducing Pakistans resolutions tabled in the first committee cluster 6: regional disarmament. APP APP32-11 ALSO READ Biden asked to play significant role in Kashmir settlement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Biden asked to play significant role in Kashmir settlement Global hunger, population displacement could surge amid coronavirus: UN report warns Nearly half of world’s population excluded from benefits of digitalization’, says ECOSOC president