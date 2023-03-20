PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos National Productivity Organization (NPO) CEO Alamgir Chaudhry is addressing the seminar, organizing Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan at Local hotel Mon, 20 Mar 2023, 10:13 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP52-200323 LAHORE: March 20 - National Productivity Organization (NPO) CEO Alamgir Chaudhry is addressing the seminar, organizing Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan at Local hotel. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA APP52-200323 LAHORE APP53-200323 LAHORE