Upon arrival at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by Ms. Catherine Colonna, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Thu, 22 Jun 2023, 5:17 PM

APP27-220623 PARIS: June 22 – Upon arrival at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by Ms. Catherine Colonna, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. APP/MAF/ZID