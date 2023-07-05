PhotosNational Photos Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to inaugurate auditorium at Shahid Hayat Police Training College, Saeedabad. Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon is also present on the occasion Wed, 5 Jul 2023, 11:56 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP71-050723 KARACHI: July 05 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to inaugurate auditorium at Shahid Hayat Police Training College, Saeedabad. Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon is also present on the occasion. APP/TZD/ABB APP71-050723 KARACHI Sponsored Ad