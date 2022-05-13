Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over 27th Apex Committee meeting at CM House

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over 27th Apex Committee meeting at CM House
APP57-130522 KARACHI: May 13 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over 27th Apex Committee meeting at CM House. APP
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over 27th Apex Committee meeting at CM House
APP59-130522 KARACHI: May 13 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing during inauguration ceremony of 17th My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony Exhibition organized by KCCI at Expo Centre. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over 27th Apex Committee meeting at CM House
KARACHI
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over 27th Apex Committee meeting at CM House
APP58-130522 KARACHI: May 13 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cutting ribbon to inaugurate 17th My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony Exhibition organized by KCCI at Expo Centre. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Counselor Dr. Mariam Shaikh speaking on behalf of G77 and China in national capacity at the closing session of 44th Session on Committee on Information

Counselor Dr. Mariam Shaikh speaking on behalf of G77 and China in national capacity at the closing session of 44th Session on Committee on...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at JPMC inquired about health of an injured of Sadar blast

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at JPMC inquired about health of an injured of Sadar blast

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri visits Benazir Income Support Office

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri visits Benazir Income Support Office

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Chairing a meeting regarding Karachi Taxtile Industries at State Life Insurance Corporation

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Chairing a meeting regarding Karachi Taxtile Industries at State Life Insurance Corporation

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel meeting with WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahi Pala

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel meeting with WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahi Pala

Chairman Standing Committee on Minority Affairs and Human Rights is addressing to media against use of church owned grounds for political rallies

Chairman Standing Committee on Minority Affairs and Human Rights is addressing to media against use of church owned grounds for political rallies

Minister of State Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju meeting with party workers during a reception in his honour at Wapda Town

Minister of State Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju meeting with party workers during a reception in his honour at Wapda Town

Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar is addressing a function of Lahore High Court Bar Association at Lahore High Court

Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar is addressing a function of Lahore High Court Bar Association at Lahore High Court

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira talking to media during his first visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira talking to media during his first visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju addressing party workers during a reception in his honour

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju addressing party workers during a reception in his honour

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah are being briefed on ongoing and future projects by Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman NHA Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah are being briefed on ongoing...