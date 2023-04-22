PhotosNational Photos Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condolence with father Sudhu Mal and children of Shaheed Police official Kishore Kumar at Gharibabad Mohalla Naudero, who martyred during the encounter with robbers in the Kacha area of Ghotki Sat, 22 Apr 2023, 6:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP13-220423 LARKANA: April 22 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condolence with father Sudhu Mal and children of Shaheed Police official Kishore Kumar at Gharibabad Mohalla Naudero, who martyred during the encounter with robbers in the Kacha area of Ghotki. APP/NAS/TZD APP13-220423 LARKANA