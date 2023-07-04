Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing Joint Declaration and other documents adopted at the conclusion of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held virtually

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing Joint Declaration and other documents adopted at the conclusion of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held virtually
APP46-040723 ISLAMABAD: July 04 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing Joint Declaration and other documents adopted at the conclusion of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held virtually. APP/TZD
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing Joint Declaration and other documents adopted at the conclusion of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held virtually
APP46-040723 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad