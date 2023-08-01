PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to President JUI-F for the party workers who were martyred in a suicide attack on JUI workers convention in Khar, Bajaur Tue, 1 Aug 2023, 12:29 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP80-310723 ISLAMABAD: July 31 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to President JUI-F for the party workers who were martyred in a suicide attack on JUI workers convention in Khar, Bajaur. APP/FHA APP80-310723 ISLAMABAD