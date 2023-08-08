PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving certificates to farmers during the launching ceremony of National Program for the Solarization of Agricultural Tubewells Tue, 8 Aug 2023, 11:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP114-080823 ISLAMABAD: August 08 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif giving certificates to farmers during the launching ceremony of National Program for the Solarization of Agricultural Tubewells. APP/ABB APP114-080823 ISLAMABAD