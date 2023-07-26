PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House Wed, 26 Jul 2023, 7:12 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP66-260723 KARACHI: July 26 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House. APP/SDQ/ TZD/ABB APP66-260723 KARACHI