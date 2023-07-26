Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House
APP66-260723 KARACHI: July 26 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House. APP/SDQ/ TZD/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House
APP66-260723 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities of Sindh under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with high achievers who received laptops under PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with high achievers who received laptops under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the successful candidates under PM's Youth Business Loan Scheme at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the successful candidates under PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the successful candidates under PM's Youth Business Loan Scheme at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the successful candidates under PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the successful candidates under PM's Youth Business Loan Scheme at Governor House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the successful candidates under PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme at Governor House