PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary General United Nations António Guterres are being briefed by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah with regard to massive havoc caused by floods in Sindh Province Sat, 10 Sep 2022, 1:37 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP01-100922 SUKKUR: September10 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary General United Nations António Guterres are being briefed by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah with regard to massive havoc caused by floods in Sindh Province. APP APP01-100922 SUKKUR