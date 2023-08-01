Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier of China Mr. He Lifeng signing the First Day Cover of a commemorative postal stamp at ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier of China Mr. He Lifeng signing the First Day Cover of a commemorative postal stamp at ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC
APP77-310723 ISLAMABAD: July 31 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier of China Mr. He Lifeng signing the First Day Cover of a commemorative postal stamp at ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier of China Mr. He Lifeng signing the First Day Cover of a commemorative postal stamp at ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in a group photo with Pakistani cultural performers and renowned Pakistani artists on a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the commencement of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in a group photo with school children on the ceremony of the 10th anniversary of the commencement of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to President JUI-F for the party workers who were martyred in a suicide attack on JUI workers convention in Khar, Bajaur

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier of China Mr. He Lifeng signing the First Day Cover of a commemorative postal stamp at ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting a memento of Rs. 100 coin to Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier Mr. He Lifeng at a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CPEC

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting a memento of Rs. 100 coin to Chinese President Special Representative and Vice Premier Mr. He Lifeng at a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CPEC

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the commencement of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the commencement of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier of China Mr. He Lifeng pushing a digital button to launch a commemorative coin of Rs.100 at a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary CPEC

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon the Special Representative of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the vice -Premier of the State council of China, Mr. He Lifeng, at a special investiture Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Vice -Premier of State Council of China He Lifeng witnessing the signing ceremony of agreements/MoUs signed between the two countries in various fields

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Vice -Premier of State Council of China He Lifeng witnessing the signing ceremony of agreements/MoUs signed between the two countries in various fields

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Vice -Premier of State Council of China He Lifeng witnessing the signing ceremony of agreements/MoUs regarding cooperation between the two countries in various fields

