Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of three special economic zones: Smart Special Economic Zone Shiekhupura, Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore and Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of three special economic zones: Smart Special Economic Zone Shiekhupura, Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore and Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore
APP57-240723 LAHORE: July 24 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of three special economic zones: Smart Special Economic Zone Shiekhupura, Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore and Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore. APP/FHA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of three special economic zones: Smart Special Economic Zone Shiekhupura, Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore and Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore
APP57-240723 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking of the Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking of the Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking of Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking of Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing the plaque of the groundbreaking of the Smart Special Economic Zone Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing the plaque of the groundbreaking of the Smart Special Economic Zone Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of three special economic zones: Smart Special Economic Zone Shiekhupura, Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore and Sundar Green Special Economic Zone Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of three special economic zones: Smart Special Economic Zone Shiekhupura, Ombre Special Economic Zone Lahore...

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Former MPA Rana Mashood along with a delegation calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Former MPA Rana Mashood along with a delegation calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing to the signing ceremony of the Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR of Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing to the signing ceremony of the Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR of Azerbaijan

Masood Nabi, MD Pakistan LNG Ltd and Mariam Almaszade, CEO SOCAR signing an agreement for LNG cargo on behalf of Pakistan and Azerbiajan respectively. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other dignitaries are witnessing the ceremony

Masood Nabi, MD Pakistan LNG Ltd and Mariam Almaszade, CEO SOCAR signing an agreement for LNG cargo on behalf of Pakistan and Azerbiajan respectively....

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing during the signing ceremony of the Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR of Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing during the signing ceremony of the Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR of Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils a plaque to mark the groundbreaking of Faisalabad Satyana Bypass Road

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils a plaque to mark the groundbreaking of Faisalabad Satyana Bypass Road

President of FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq presents souvenir to Prime Minster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

President of FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq presents souvenir to Prime Minster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries