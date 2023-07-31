PhotosNational Photos President Dr Arif Alvi welcoming the Special Representative of the Chinese President and the Vice-Premier of the State Council of China, Mr He Lifeng, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Mon, 31 Jul 2023, 8:59 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP66-310723 ISLAMABAD: July 31 - President Dr Arif Alvi welcoming the Special Representative of the Chinese President and the Vice-Premier of the State Council of China, Mr He Lifeng, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD/FHA APP66-310723 ISLAMABAD