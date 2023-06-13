Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting participating in a thanksgiving reception held in view of allocating funds for health insurance in the budget for the journalists & media workers at National Press Club

APP76-120623 ISLAMABAD: June 12 - Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting participating in a thanksgiving reception held in view of allocating funds for health insurance in the budget for the journalists & media workers at National Press Club. APP/TZD
Free media plays crucial role in safeguarding democracy from attacks: Marriyum

Free media plays crucial role in safeguarding democracy from attacks: Marriyum

Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the Inaugurating the PTV, s National Film Production Institute

Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the Inaugurating the PTV, s National Film Production Institute

Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the Inaugurating the PTV, s National Film Production Institute

Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the Inaugurating the PTV, s National Film Production Institute

‘Misogynist Imran Khan’s narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Marriyum for drawing distinction between journalists, political parties’ spokespersons

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Next budget encompasses economic programme & road-map for national progress: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Former State Minister and Central Leader of (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry addressing a press conference at National Press Club

Former State Minister and Central Leader of (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry addressing a press conference at National Press Club

Major (Retd) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri addressing a press conference at National Press Club

Major (Retd) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri addressing a press conference at National Press Club

Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference at National Press Club

Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference at National Press Club