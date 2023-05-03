PhotosNational Photos Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development calls on Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs to discuss needs for Human Development in Pakistan Wed, 3 May 2023, 11:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP55-030523 ISLAMABAD: May 03 - Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development calls on Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs to discuss needs for Human Development in Pakistan. APP/FHA APP55-030523 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad