PhotosNational Photos Karachi Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon presents a memento to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the 117th Passing Out Parade at Shahid Hayat Police Training College, Saeedabad Wed, 5 Jul 2023, 11:56 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP70-050723 KARACHI: July 05 - Karachi Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon presents a memento to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the 117th Passing Out Parade at Shahid Hayat Police Training College, Saeedabad, APP/TZD/ABB APP70-050723 KARACHI Sponsored Ad