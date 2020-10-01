ISLAMABAD: October 01 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood virtual calling with Lord Tariq, Minister Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) UK at his office. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP12-01 ISLAMABAD: October 01 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood virtual calling with Lord Tariq, Minister Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) UK at his office. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP12-01

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR