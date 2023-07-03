PhotosNational Photos Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori addressing a press conference along with different religious leader against the burning of holy Quran outside a Stockholm Mosque at Governor House Mon, 3 Jul 2023, 11:50 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP30-030723 KARACHI: July 03 - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori addressing a press conference along with different religious leader against the burning of holy Quran outside a Stockholm Mosque at Governor House. APP/AMH/TZD APP30-030723 KARACHI Sponsored Ad