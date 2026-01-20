Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF is being briefed on the School for High-Impact Elite Law Enforcement Development (SHIELD), as well as training programs and initiatives aimed at capacity building and modernization of the police during his visit to the National Police Academy, Islamabad.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.