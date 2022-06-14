PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Members National Assembly from Karachi held a meeting with K-electric to discuss the issues faced by people of Karachi Tue, 14 Jun 2022, 11:14 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP80-140622 ISLAMABAD: June 14 Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Members National Assembly from Karachi held a meeting with K-electric to discuss the issues faced by people of Karachi. APP ISLAMABAD