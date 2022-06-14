Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Members National Assembly from Karachi held a meeting with K-electric to discuss the issues faced by people of Karachi

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Members National Assembly from Karachi held a meeting with K-electric to discuss the issues faced by people of Karachi
APP80-140622 ISLAMABAD: June 14  Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Members National Assembly from Karachi held a meeting with K-electric to discuss the issues faced by people of Karachi. APP
Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Members National Assembly from Karachi held a meeting with K-electric to discuss the issues faced by people of Karachi
ISLAMABAD