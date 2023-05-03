Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing CPEC projects here in Islamabad on May 03, 2023. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, the Chief Economist, of PD CPEC, Senior specialists CPEC secretariat, representatives of the various ministries and divisions, officials of the Pakistan embassy in China, officials of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, and other stakeholders