PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A cake was also cut to celebrate the sucessful completion of Decade of CPEC Tue, 11 Jul 2023, 10:04 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP74-110723 Beijing: July 11 – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A cake was also cut to celebrate the sucessful completion of Decade of CPEC. APP/TZD/FHA APP74-110723 Beijing Sponsored Ad