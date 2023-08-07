PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing during ceremony in connection with World Hepatitis day at PKLI Auditorium Mon, 7 Aug 2023, 7:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP13-070823 LAHORE: August 07 - Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing during ceremony in connection with World Hepatitis day at PKLI Auditorium. APP/AHF/MAF/TZD/FHA APP13-070823 LAHORE