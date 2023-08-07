Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing during ceremony in connection with World Hepatitis day at PKLI Auditorium

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing during ceremony in connection with World Hepatitis day at PKLI Auditorium
APP13-070823 LAHORE: August 07 - Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing during ceremony in connection with World Hepatitis day at PKLI Auditorium. APP/AHF/MAF/TZD/FHA
Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing during ceremony in connection with World Hepatitis day at PKLI Auditorium
APP13-070823 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal talking to the media persons at Gohar Town

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal talking to the media persons at Gohar Town

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)

The Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal launches “National Multi-sectoral Nutrition to Reduce Stunting & Other Forms of Malnutrition” worth Rs8.5 billion under Pakistan Nutrition Initiatives (PANI).

The Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal launches “National Multi-sectoral Nutrition to Reduce Stunting & Other Forms of Malnutrition” worth Rs8.5 billion under Pakistan Nutrition...

Visitors keenly viewing the artwork by children of Pakistan Institute for Deaf and Disabled during art exhibition titled “Silent Expression” at Al Hamra Art Gallery

Visitors keenly viewing the artwork by children of Pakistan Institute for Deaf and Disabled during art exhibition titled “Silent Expression” at Al Hamra Art...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing during inauguration ceremony of Hyper Future E-Commerce Operations Center

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing during inauguration ceremony of Hyper Future E-Commerce Operations Center

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal cutting ribbon to inaugurate Hyper Future E-Commerce Operations Center

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal cutting ribbon to inaugurate Hyper Future E-Commerce Operations Center

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Hyper Future E-Commerce Operations Center

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Hyper Future E-Commerce Operations Center

Engineer Prof. Saleem Ahmed Tabsum is giving Lifetime Achievement and National Excellence Award to Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal

Engineer Prof. Saleem Ahmed Tabsum is giving Lifetime Achievement and National Excellence Award to Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives was planting at UET

Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives was planting at UET

Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives offering Dua after inauguration of Narowal Initiatives Center UET

Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives offering Dua after inauguration of Narowal Initiatives Center UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid...

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives addressing to Public gathering during inauguration ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives addressing to Public gathering during inauguration ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium...