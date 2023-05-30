PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with delegations from Lahore and Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce on Budget 2023-24 proposals at FBR Headquarters Tue, 30 May 2023, 10:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP54-300523 ISLAMABAD: May 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with delegations from Lahore and Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce on Budget 2023-24 proposals at FBR Headquarters. APP/TZD APP54-300523 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad