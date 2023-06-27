PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tue, 27 Jun 2023, 9:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP50-270623 ISLAMABAD: June 27 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). APP/TZD APP50-270623 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad