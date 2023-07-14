Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund, at Finance Division

APP36-140723 ISLAMAABD: July 14 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund, at Finance Division. APP/ABB/FHA
