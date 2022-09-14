Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and position holders students pose for a group photo after prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2

APP12-140922 ISLAMABAD: September 14 - Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and position holders students pose for a group photo after prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 . APP
ISLAMABAD

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addresses at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations of Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain distributes awards and certificates among position holders at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain distributes awards and certificates among position holders at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud talking to a delegation from Finland, which called on him

Quality education, suitable job opportunities for next generation top priority: Zahid Durrani

Country’s development depends on quality of education: Sajid Turi

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presiding over a meeting on the issue of payments to Chinese IPPs at Finance Division

Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Professional Training Zeb Jaffar talking to media persons during awareness walk on International Literacy Day at G-9 Markaz

Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Professional Training Zeb Jaffar leading awareness walk with school students on International Literacy Day at G-9 Markaz

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud chairing a meeting to review the supply of rashan bags to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Defence Day and pay tribute to martyrs in the 1965 war at Pakistan Monument

