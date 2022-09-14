PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and position holders students pose for a group photo after prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 4:13 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP12-140922 ISLAMABAD: September 14 - Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and position holders students pose for a group photo after prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 . APP APP12-140922ISLAMABAD