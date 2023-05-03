Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed a senior delegation of World Bank led by the Vice President World Bank Human Development Group Ms. Mamta Murthi

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed a senior delegation of World Bank led by the Vice President World Bank Human Development Group Ms. Mamta Murthi
APP52-030523 ISLAMABAD: May 03 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed a senior delegation of World Bank led by the Vice President World Bank Human Development Group Ms. Mamta Murthi. APP/FHA
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed a senior delegation of World Bank led by the Vice President World Bank Human Development Group Ms. Mamta Murthi
APP52-030523 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR