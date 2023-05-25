PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls Thu, 25 May 2023, 3:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP02-250523 ISLAMABAD: May 25 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/ZID APP02-250523 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad