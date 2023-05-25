Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in a group photo during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Student Performing Skit during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

School management and teachers are taking the pledge on the occasion of the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Pakistani Singer and Social Worker Shehzad Roy addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain visits the Islamabad Model College for Girls Shah Allah Ditta

Edu minister visits IMCG Shah Allah Dita to review progress on OOSC

Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister Federal Education and Professional Training, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Education Foundation (NEF), chaired a meeting of the Board. Esteemed board members, including senior officers from the Ministry of Education and Finance and renowned educationists attended the meeting

Minister sets target to enroll 52000 OOSC children by June 30

Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain giving electric wheel chair to a disabled student during launching ceremony under Prime Minister Electric Wheelchair Scheme for students

A group photo with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing at 3-day seminar on "National Dialogue on Agricultural Research" at PARC in Federal Capital

Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muahammad Ali present shield to Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing at 3-day seminar on "National Dialogue on Agricultural Research" at PARC in Federal Capital

