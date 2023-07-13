PhotosNational Photos Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Thu, 13 Jul 2023, 9:49 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP69-130723 ISLAMABAD: July 13 – Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar. APP/ TZD/ABB APP69-130723 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad