Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar
APP69-130723 ISLAMABAD: July 13 – Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar. APP/ TZD/ABB
Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar
APP69-130723 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir tarar had a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir tarar had a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar addressing the Public Forum organized by PILDAT on the Status of Implementation of the ECP’s 3rd Strategic Plan

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar addressing the Public Forum organized by PILDAT on the Status of Implementation of the...

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar attended the Russia's National Day event as Chief Guest

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar attended the Russia’s National Day event as Chief Guest

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, MNA Muhammad Khalid Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar was also present in the meeting

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, MNA Muhammad Khalid Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Federal Minister for...

A delegation of Lawyers from Punjab Bar Council called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

A delegation of Lawyers from Punjab Bar Council called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Division Mehnaz Akbar Aziz in a meeting with Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Division Mehnaz Akbar Aziz in a meeting with Dr....

Lawyers of Peshawar High court Bar Association and Multan Tax Bar Association called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Lawyers of Peshawar High court Bar Association and Multan Tax Bar Association called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel is presenting the Annual Report 2022 of FIO to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar chairs a meeting of the committee to identify Government properties above 1000 Sq. Yards for utilization in PPP mode

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar chairs a meeting of the committee to identify Government properties above 1000 Sq. Yards for...

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as a chief guest at the Inter University Bilingual Declamation Competition 2023 National Round held for the golden celebrations of the constitution

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as a chief guest at the Inter University Bilingual Declamation Competition 2023 National Round held...

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar distributing prizes among the winners of Inter University Bilingual Declamation Competition 2023

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar distributing prizes among the winners of Inter University Bilingual Declamation Competition 2023

Federal Minister for Law, Mr. Azam Nazir Tarar and SAPM Malik Ahmad Khan jointly addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Law, Mr. Azam Nazir Tarar and SAPM Malik Ahmad Khan jointly addressing a press conference