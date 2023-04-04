Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to public gathering on the occasion of the 44th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfaqar Ali Bhutto at Bhutto House Naudero

APP48-040423 LARKANA: April 04 - Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to public gathering on the occasion of the 44th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfaqar Ali Bhutto at Bhutto House Naudero. APP/NAS/ABB
Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, MPA Ms. Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President of PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and others offering Dua on the occasion of 44th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Bhutto House Naudero

Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media persons after condolence with Ghulam Rasool Leghari Brother of Shaheed Head Constable of Sindh Police Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who embraced Shahadat in armed attack by the terrorist at Karachi Police Office

FM Bilawal expresses condolences with family of martyr police head constable

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik having sideline meetings at UNDRR during 10th annual meeting of Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD)

Chairman Nazria Pakistan Trust Foundation Mian Khalid Farooq hoisting national flag in connection with Pakistan Day at Nazria Pakistan Trust Foundation

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kahbir Azad sighting Ramadan moon on roof top of Auqaf Hall

PPP to contest elections on own electoral symbol: Bukhari

Bilawal condemns Zhob incident

PPP to form government in Balochistan after winning next general elections: NA Speaker

Bilawal launches 'Reimbursement of Wheat Seed Program'

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party & Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at inauguration ceremony of ‘Seed Subsidy Program’ Reimbursement for wheat Seed’ at CM...

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the inauguration ceremony of dynamic registration of deserving women under BISP through NADRA

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the inauguration ceremony of dynamic registration of deserving women under BISP through NADRA

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP) chairman, Dr Qadir Magsi addresses meet the Press Program at Press Club

