Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives offering Dua after inauguration of Narowal Initiatives Center UET

Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives offering Dua after inauguration of Narowal Initiatives Center UET
APP36-170723 NAROWAL: July 17 - Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives offering Dua after inauguration of Narowal Initiatives Center UET. APP/MUT/TZD/FHA
Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives offering Dua after inauguration of Narowal Initiatives Center UET
APP36-170723 NAROWAL
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives was planting at UET

Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives was planting at UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid...

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives addressing to Public gathering during inauguration ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives addressing to Public gathering during inauguration ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium...

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives addressing to Public gathering during inauguration ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium and Jamia Masjid UET

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives addressing to Public gathering during inauguration ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium...

Ahsan iqbal address sialkot

Shehbaz-led government saved country from default: Ahsan Iqbal

PM to inaugurate 1244 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant

Govt firm for providing enabling environment to young innovators: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A cake was also cut to celebrate the sucessful completion of Decade of CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A cake was also cut to celebrate the sucessful completion of Decade of CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...