A World Bank delegation headed by Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at Finance Division

APP25-040523 ISLAMABAD: May 04 - A World Bank delegation headed by Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at Finance Division. APP/MOS
His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division

Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development calls on Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs to discuss needs for Human Development in Pakistan

World Bank delegation meets Education minister; discusses WB projects in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique met with the delegation from Oman

Andrew Schofer, Charge’d Affaires of the Embassy of United States of America called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at Finance Division

Human capital vital for economic growth, but its benefits take time: Murad Shah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on CDA’s projects for overseas Pakistanis, at Finance Division

Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Ms. Pang Chunxue calls on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs a meeting on revenue performance of FBR, at Finance Division

