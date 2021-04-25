Home Photos National Photos A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from... PhotosNational Photos A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market Sun, 25 Apr 2021, 8:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email ALSO READ A large number of faithful offering 2nd Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Volunteers distributing free food among the people to break their fasting at roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A volunteer preparing drink to serve people along the roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A vendor frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market