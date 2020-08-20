PhotosFeature Photos NARAN: August 20 – An attractive and eye-catching view of water flow in Jal Ghat near Naran valley. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari August 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-20 NARAN: August 20 - An attractive and eye-catching view of water flow in Jal Ghat near Naran valley. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari APP05-20ALSO READ NARAN: August 20 - A herd of goats heading towards their destination while walking on the banks of Kunhar River. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari