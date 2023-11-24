Namira Salim, First Pakistani Astronaut being presented an organic hand painted shawl by the Institute of Art and Culture (IAC) in the presence of Mr. Baleegh ur Rahman Governor Punjab, H.E. Dr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan and Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, Chancellor of IAC

Namira Salim, First Pakistani Astronaut being presented an organic hand painted shawl by the Institute of Art and Culture (IAC) in the presence of Mr. Baleegh ur Rahman Governor Punjab, H.E. Dr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan and Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, Chancellor of IAC
APP14-241123 LAHORE: November 24 – Namira Salim, First Pakistani Astronaut being presented an organic hand painted shawl by the Institute of Art and Culture (IAC) in the presence of Mr. Baleegh ur Rahman Governor Punjab, H.E. Dr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan and Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, Chancellor of IAC. APP/AHF/MAF/ZID
Namira Salim, First Pakistani Astronaut being presented an organic hand painted shawl by the Institute of Art and Culture (IAC) in the presence of Mr. Baleegh ur Rahman Governor Punjab, H.E. Dr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan and Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, Chancellor of IAC
APP14-241123
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services