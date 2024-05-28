Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed, who embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at general area Bagh, Khyber district, was offered in Peshawar Garrison.

APP64-270524 RAWALPINDI: May 27 - Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed, who embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at general area Bagh, Khyber district, was offered in Peshawar Garrison.
RAWALPINDI: May 27 –

