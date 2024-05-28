- Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes collective effort of all facets of national power: PM
- Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed, who embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at general area Bagh, Khyber district, was offered in Peshawar Garrison.
- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets PPP MPAs – Arbab Lutfullah, Arbab Amir Amanullah and Taj Muhammad Mallah at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.
- Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori meeting with a delegation of Oman’s food security, Oman’s Council General, Eng Sami Abdullah Khanjari and Vice General are also present on this occasion.
- Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Rafah
Pakistan's National News Agency