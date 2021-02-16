Home Photos Feature Photos Naat Khuwan reciting Naats during a competition at Bacha Khan Degree College...PhotosFeature PhotosNaat Khuwan reciting Naats during a competition at Bacha Khan Degree College organized by District Youth Officer Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:27 PM6Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-160221 PESHAWAR: February 16 - Naat Khuwan reciting Naats during a competition at Bacha Khan Degree College organized by District Youth Officer. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP33-160221PESHAWAR: February 16 – Principal Ms. Dur-e-Shehwar in a group photo during Naat competition at Bacha Khan Degree College organized by District Youth Officer. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP32-160221PESHAWAR: February 16 – Naat Khuwan reciting Naats during a competition at Bacha Khan Degree College organized by District Youth Officer. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChess players participating in competition during 1st Kashmir Cup Open Chess Tournament organized by Chess Club of Pakistan at Auditorium of BISEH