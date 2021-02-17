Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik viewing the displayed stuff at Arts Council comprising of Art competition, Kashmiri Tarana and exhibition
APP59-170221 RAWALPINDI: February 17 - Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik viewing the displayed stuff at Arts Council comprising of Art competition, Kashmiri Tarana and exhibition. APP photo by Abid Zia

