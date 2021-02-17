Home Photos General Coverage Photos Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik viewing the displayed stuff at Arts Council comprising of Art competition, Kashmiri Tarana and exhibition Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 11:20 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-170221 RAWALPINDI: February 17 - Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik viewing the displayed stuff at Arts Council comprising of Art competition, Kashmiri Tarana and exhibition. APP photo by Abid ZiaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORItalian diplomatic mission visits BanbhoreFirst lady inaugurates exhibition of goods prepared by intellectually challenged youthA group photo of PTI Women Wing stall during the 4th National Womens Day 2021 exhibition at Frere Hall